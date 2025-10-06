Boley was given more opportunity against Georgia as the team looked eager to try to exploit Georgia's vulnerable passing defense all while Kentucky also fell behind early on. Boley was fairly successful as he had likely the best performance of his career to this point. His two touchdowns tied for the most in a game for his career and his 225 yards was the second most trailing only his performance against Eastern Michigan. Boley's 61-percent completion percentage was also the highest mark of his starting career.