Allen's down effort in the bowl game isn't shocking, given the downpour that ensued throughout the contest and the fact that he was playing with a backup quarterback after Brendan Sorsby's departure via the transfer portal. Allen still finished off his senior season with a career-best 51 catches and 13 receiving touchdowns, adding 674 receiving yards to that total along with seven carries for 20 yards. He'll now turn his sights toward the next level, though he likely faces an uphill climb to hear his name called in the 2026 NFL Draft.