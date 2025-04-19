Dacari Collins News: Commits to Louisville

Collins has committed to Louisville, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reports.

Collins began his career with Clemson, transferred to North Carolina State and will enroll at another ACC college, this time Louisville. For the 2024 Wolfpack, he was a regular starter, which earned him career highs in targets (34), receptions (24) and receiving yards (314). Collins also tied his career high in touchdowns, two, his second consecutive season with multiple.