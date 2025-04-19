College Football
Dacari Collins headshot

Dacari Collins News: Commits to Louisville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2025 at 7:06am

Collins has committed to Louisville, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reports.

Collins began his career with Clemson, transferred to North Carolina State and will enroll at another ACC college, this time Louisville. For the 2024 Wolfpack, he was a regular starter, which earned him career highs in targets (34), receptions (24) and receiving yards (314). Collins also tied his career high in touchdowns, two, his second consecutive season with multiple.

Dacari Collins
Louisville
