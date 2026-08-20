Dae'Quan Wright News: Entering transfer portal
Wright will enter the transfer portal as he looks to join a new program for the 2026 season, Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com reports.
Wright is currently on the Cleveland Browns' roster, but he has decided that he will seek a new program to play for in the 2026 season. The tight end was one of 16 players whom a Louisiana court granted a temporary restraining order against the NCAA on Wednesday to pursue a fifth year of eligibility. In the 2025 campaign, he played for Ole Miss, where he had a stellar season, recording 39 receptions for 635 yards and five touchdowns. Wright should have interest from many Power Four teams due to his productivity throughout his collegiate career.
Dae'Quan Wright
Free Agent
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