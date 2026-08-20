Dae'Quan Wright News: Entering transfer portal

Wright will enter the transfer portal as he looks to join a new program for the 2026 season, Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com reports.

Wright is currently on the Cleveland Browns' roster, but he has decided that he will seek a new program to play for in the 2026 season. The tight end was one of 16 players whom a Louisiana court granted a temporary restraining order against the NCAA on Wednesday to pursue a fifth year of eligibility. In the 2025 campaign, he played for Ole Miss, where he had a stellar season, recording 39 receptions for 635 yards and five touchdowns. Wright should have interest from many Power Four teams due to his productivity throughout his collegiate career.