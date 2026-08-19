Dae'Quan Wright News: Granted extra year of eligibility

Wright was granted an extra year of eligibility and could return to college for the 2026 season, according to Bud Elliott of CBS Sports.

Wright signed with the Eagles in April after going undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft and was cut Aug. 10, but he was quickly snapped up by the Browns the next day. Wright is on the Browns' 90-man roster, but he could choose not to play in the NFL and instead return to college to try his luck again in the draft in 2027. Wright had 39 catches for 635 yards and five touchdowns across 15 games with Ole Miss in 2025.