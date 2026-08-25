Dae'Quan Wright News: Won't be eligible for LSU

Wright is now ineligible to return to college after the SEC passed a rule that prohibits players from returning to college from the NFL, per On3.

Wright committed to LSU via the transfer portal after spending much of the NFL preseason with the Cleveland Browns. He was initially primed to return to school and link up with his old head coach Lane Kiffin in Baton Rouge, but under immense pressure, the SEC has followed the Big Ten's example and passed a rule outlawing players from returning to school after they've tasted the NFL.