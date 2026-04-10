Da'Jaun Riggs Injury: Limited early in spring ball

Riggs (foot) is limited early in Oregon's spring practice period but is expected to return to full capacity at some point, per Oregon on SI.

Riggs has been a quiet part of Oregon's backfield the past two seasons, totaling 17 carries for 86 yards last fall and 11 carries for 82 yards the year prior. He's still hampered by his foot injury, but should be good to go by the end of spring practices.