Now that Oregon's regular season is finished, the Ducks shift their focus to the College Football Playoff. Even with multiple weeks of rest in between UO's regular-season finale and the CFP, there is still a possibility that Moore may sit out the team's first-round game Saturday against James Madison. But by practicing Monday, Moore ensures at least a slight chance that Oregon's team clears him before hosting JMU next weekend. Moore has been the 2025 Ducks' most reliable wideout when healthy, so having him available is paramount.