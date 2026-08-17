Dakota Twitty Injury: Minor injury in camp

Twitty (hand) did not seem like 100 percent in individual drills Monday, Jacquie Franciulli of 247Sports.com reports.

Twitty is one of college football's best tight ends, so him being potentially affected by an injury is obviously cause for concern. Franciulli was told that Twitty recently hurt his right hand in practice, so it looks like his availability may be in question going into Week 0. On the plus side, Twitty did not look like he was favoring one hand over another, so perhaps the injury is not a major one going into Aug. 29 against North Carolina State.