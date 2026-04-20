Dakota Twitty News: Lock for TE1 role

Twitty (leg) flashed in Virginia's spring game and is set to be the starting tight end again this upcoming season, Jackson Caudell of Sports Illustrated reports.

Twitty underwent surgery for a leg injury last season and missed the final eight games for the Cavaliers, but he appears to be back to health as the 2026 season creeps up. The 6-foot-5 tight end also appears to be a lock for the TE1 role, which was his prior to the season-ender last year. He'll aim to expand on a 2025 career-high of 11 catches for 129 yards in his final year of college eligibility.