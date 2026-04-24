Dalen Penson News: Switches to wideout

Penson has switched positions from cornerback to wide receiver, per Georgia Tech on SI.

Penson began his career with the Yellow Jackets as a cornerback. In his true freshman season, he didn't get any experience on offense, but now he's flipped to that side of the ball and could also reportedly push for playing time. Penson joins a wide receiver group in Atlanta that featues Jordan Allen, Isaiah Fuhrmann, Jaylen Mbakwe and Jaiven Plummer, among others.