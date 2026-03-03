Dallas Wilson Injury: Doesn't practice out of precaution

Wilson (foot) did not practice Tuesday out of "an abundance of caution," the team announced.

While Wilson was held on the sidelines for Tuesday's practice, the Gators said the sophomore wide receiver would have been able to play if Florida had a game Tuesday. Wilson underwent season-ending foot surgery in 2025, which is why the team is taking a cautious approach. He caught 12 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns across four appearances as a true freshman.