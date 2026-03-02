Dallas Wilson Injury: Limited to begin spring
Wilson (foot) is limited to begin spring ball, Zach Abolverdi of On3.com reports.
For 2025, Wilson underwent season-ending surgery on his right foot and will redshirt the year. However, he recovered from said injury and is dealing with a new one on the same foot. On the plus side, Wilson is not out long-term, so there is at least a slight chance he becomes available before the summer. If not, that is the next time Wilson can test his injured foot.
