Dallas Wilson Injury: Out for spring, probable for fall

Wilson (foot) is out for the spring but expected to recover for the fall, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

Wilson out for the spring means at least a few months will be needed before he can get 100 percent clearance. But overall, his physical recovery is just to ensure he enters the 2026 season healthy, which remains on track. Wilson will just have to catch up, but his promising first season suggests he can do just that sometime in the fall.