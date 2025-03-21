Dallen Bentley News: Looks to be top in-line TE

Bentley looks to be the top in-line tight end in Utah's spring practice period, per the Deseret News.

Bentley appears to be the top tight end for the Utes in terms of the tight ends that actually line up adjacent to the offensive line. That's not to say he's slated for a lot of targets; Bentley has just three career catches and Utah's passing game remains a big question mark moving forward. Still, he at least appears poised for the biggest workload of his career thus far.