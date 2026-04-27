DaMarion Fowlkes News: In competition for WR4

Fowlkes is set to compete for Missouri's WR4 role for 2026, Cody Goodwin of 247Sports.com reports.

With the trio of Donovan Olugbode, Caleb Goodie and Cayden Lee lined up to be Missouri's primary trio of wideouts, the Tigers need a WR4, with Fowlkes and Shaun Terry the position's primary contenders. Last season saw Fowlkes log zero targets, with his lone stat a five-yard carry.