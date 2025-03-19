Damashja Harris News: Full go this spring
Harris (undisclosed) is participating in the Mean Green's spring practice period, inForney.com reports.
Harris was shut down for 2024 in early November after posting 22 carries for 193 yards and a score. The tailback, who should have one season of eligibility remaining, is a full go for North Texas in spring ball, and he figures to be the second-stringer in a running back duo that will also feature redshirt sophomore Makenzie McGill.
