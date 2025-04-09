Damashja Harris News: Plans to enter portal
Harris plans to enter the NCAA's transfer portal, Chris Hummer of 247Sports.com reports.
Harris' first year in FBS football may have been limited, but he did well through three games, with 200 all-purpose yards and one touchdown to back him up. Considering his statistical output, he is expected to garner at least some decent interest as one of the transfer portal's better options.
Damashja Harris
Free Agent
