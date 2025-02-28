College Football
Damien Alford headshot

Damien Alford News: Won't return to college

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Alford won't return to college and has decided to enter the 2025 CFL Draft, according to 3DownNation.

Alford dressed for just four games with the Utes as a senior and played a total of 12 snaps in his only campaign, failing to record a single catch. Instead of returning to college, he'll go pro and will aim to sign with a CFL team for the 2025 campaign.

Damien Alford
 Free Agent
