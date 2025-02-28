Damien Alford News: Won't return to college
Alford won't return to college and has decided to enter the 2025 CFL Draft, according to 3DownNation.
Alford dressed for just four games with the Utes as a senior and played a total of 12 snaps in his only campaign, failing to record a single catch. Instead of returning to college, he'll go pro and will aim to sign with a CFL team for the 2025 campaign.
Damien Alford
Free Agent
