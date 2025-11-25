Bankston reached the end zone for just the fifth time this season as a rusher in Saturday's contest, though he also has a trio of receiving touchdowns and a return TD to his name. The senior tailback also crossed double-digit carries for just the third time all season and urned in his third-highest rushing effort as a result. Bankston remains a regular in the passing game as well, notching 25 catches so far this season, but it could be tough to find runin room next week versus a San Diego State defense allowing just 3.03 yards per carry and 103.2 rushing yards per game.