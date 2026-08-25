Dan Mahan News: Not named QB1

Mahan will be the Blue Devils' starting quarterback for their regular-season opener Sept. 5 against Tulane, Pete Thamel of ESPN reports.

For the 2026 Blue Devils' first game, their starting quarterback is Walker Eget, an experienced transfer San Jose State lost last offseason. Until further notice, Mahan's student-athlete career will remain statless. He did not play any of Duke's 2025 games.