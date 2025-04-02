College Football
Dan Villari headshot

Dan Villari Injury: Very few reps this spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Villari (arm) has been very limited in spring ball as he continues to recover from an arm injury, per Syracuse.com.

Villari was hardly involved for the Orange last fall, reeling in six catches for 57 yards and missing the end of the season with an arm ailment. The tight end is slated to be the top option at the position in the wake of Oronde Gadsden's departure for the NFL, but he's currently ceding most of his reps to sophomore David Clement.

