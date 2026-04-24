Daniel Bray News: Making big strides in spring

Bray has made big strides in the spring and could be poised for a big role in Utah's backfield in the 2026 season, according to Sammy Mora of 247Sports.

Running back head coach Mark Atuaia mentioned that both Bray and Wayshawn Parker have stepped up this spring. He figures to have a big role on offense and could contend for regular snaps for the Utes, perhaps even as an RB2.