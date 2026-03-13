Daniel Hill News: Looks like starter in spring

Hill took first-team reps in Alabama's spring practice drills open to reporters, AL.com reports.

Hill looked positioned to take over as Alabama's starting tailback when the Crimson Tide's season ended, and indeed, he was the first ball-carrier through drills in the portion of practice open to reporters. Alabama needs to replace Jam Miller in the backfield, but Hill - with 487 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns last season - looks like no slouch himself.