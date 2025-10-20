Hill has seen his usage increase over the past couple weeks. The sophomore running back struggled with some injuries early in the season but has gotten healthy in recent week. After opening the season with five touches Hill didn't hit that mark again until a week ago when he received seven. With eight this week Hill had a new season high. Hill was used as the closing running back down the stretch to run out the clock in this one. In that Hill was able to find the endzone for a touchdown in back-to-back games.