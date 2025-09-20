Hishaw had apparently been battling through an issue during practice leading up to Saturday's game. He handled two carries for nine yards and was seen on the sidelines in street clothes coming out of the half with the team comfortably leading. Hishaw's injury is worth monitoring during the upcoming week before the team hosts Cincinnati. Leshon Williams stepped in during Hishaw's absence and totaled 129 yards and a score on 19 carries and figures to be the lead back if Hishaw has to miss more time.