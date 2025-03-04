Daniel Hishaw News: At spring practice

Hishaw (personal) is at Kansas' spring practice, Matt Tait of the Perpetual Sports Network reports.

Kansas' offensive coordinator Jim Zebrowski was recently asked what he wants from Hishaw. "I want him (Hishaw) to be healthy, happy and do what he does. He's in a really good space right now," the OC said. Zebrowski's statement indicates Hishaw's late-2024 problem, a personal issue that rendered him out for a while, is now of the past. The statement also suggests Hishaw is at KU's spring practice and will be up and running for it.