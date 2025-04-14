Daniel Hishaw News: Drops around 12 pounds from frame

Hishaw has dropped from 228-230 pounds down to 216-218 during the offseason, Sam Winton of Rivals.com reports.

Hishaw reportedly took nutrition seriously in the offseason in an attempt to cut down his weight a bit and dropped around 12 pounds during the offseason as a result. Hishaw intends to continue with his violent running style but hopes the dropped weight will allow him to run around defenders as well. Hishaw is vying for top duties in Kansas' backfield in 2025 after serving as the top backup for the last three seasons behind Velton Gardner and Devin Neal.