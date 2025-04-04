Daniel Jackson Injury: Out in spring, planning fall return

Jackson is out for the duration of spring ball but should return for fall camp if there are no setbacks, per 247Sports.com.

Jackson missed the entire 2024 season with an injury, an undisclosed ailment that appears to have carried into spring camp. However, the wideout's availability for the regular season doesn't appear to be in jeopardy as long as he avoids setbacks in his recovery. In 2023, the last time he played, Jackson reeled in 16 catches for 260 yards and two touchdowns.