Danny O'Neil News: Healthy for fall camp
O'Neil (lower body) is healthy for Wisconsin's fall camp, Nick Osen of 247Sports.com reports.
Wisconsin's fall camp recently commenced, and O'Neil logged 11-on-11 work, which indicates that him moving his lower body is no longer problematic. For the 2025 Badgers, he recorded a 5-5 TD-INT ratio. Now that their roster includes fellow quarterback Colton Joseph, O'Neil's reserve role is expected to be maintained during 2026.
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