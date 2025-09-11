O'Neil appears set to make his second consecutive start in place of the injured Billy Edwards after the starter suffered a left knee sprain in the team's season opener against Miami (OH). O'Neil previously started against Middle Tennessee State and performed well, giving him another opportunity heading to Tuscaloosa. The 6-foot signal caller will be hoping to make a statement against the Crimson Tide in order to possibly keep the starting gig once Edwards returns, but for the timebeing Edwards is expected to remain the starter once healthy.