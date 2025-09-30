O'Neil was knocked out of Wisconsin's humiliating loss to Maryland after absorbing one too many hits behind a porous offensive line. The quarterback struggled mightily before he left the game, tossing for 120 yards and one interception on 5.5 yards-per-attempt. This would seem to indicate it'll be O'Neil under center in the Big House in Week 6 after the Badgers tried to use a two-quarterback system against Maryland that ultimately failed when it became evident that starter Billy Edwards wasn't healthy enough to go. It also indicates that O'Neil is healthy after getting roughed up by the Terps.