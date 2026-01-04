Scudero is making another big jump. After two seasons with Sacramento State, an FBS team, the wide receiver transferred to San Jose State for 2025. It is easy to say that his move paid off. Scudero was the Mountain West's only wideout to log four-digit receiving yards last year and achieved such comfortably, with 1,297 on 88 receptions (165 targets). Among the SJSU receiver corps' 17 touchdowns, he scored 10, more than those from all his WR teammates. As part of Colorado, at minimum, Scudero is expected to be a top wideout for the 2026 Buffaloes.