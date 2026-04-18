Danny Scudero News: Emerging as leader for Buffs

Scudero is emerging as a leader in Colorado's wide receiver room, per Buffzone.

This doesn't come as much of a surprise. The wideout broke out last season at San Jose State, reeling in 88 catches for 1,297 yards and 10 touchdowns. Scudero came to Boulder with tons of experience and production, and he's set to likely be the top receiver for Colorado. Expect big production from the receiver this fall.