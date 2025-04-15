Dante Dowdell News: Looking to secure lead role
Dowdell was observed playing as the lead back during a spring game, Adam Luckett of On3.com reports.
Dowdell transferred from Nebraska after rushing for over 700 rushing yards and although he has not been named as the team's lead back, his role during the spring showcase indicates he could be headed towards a large role. More news regarding his involvement should surface as the spring moves along.
