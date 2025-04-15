College Football
Dante Dowdell headshot

Dante Dowdell News: Looking to secure lead role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Dowdell was observed playing as the lead back during a spring game, Adam Luckett of On3.com reports.

Dowdell transferred from Nebraska after rushing for over 700 rushing yards and although he has not been named as the team's lead back, his role during the spring showcase indicates he could be headed towards a large role. More news regarding his involvement should surface as the spring moves along.

Dante Dowdell
Kentucky
