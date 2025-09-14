Although Moore showed some cracks in the armor reminiscent of his subpar play at UCLA, he was effective enough to keep the Ducks in the win column after an uncharacteristic slow game against a weak opponent. Oregon's defense was slow out of the gate but eventually gave the offense enough opportunities to put points on the board. A marquee matchup against Penn State occurs in two weeks, and Moore will have a shot to fine-tune his game against Oregon State before traveling cross-country to Happy Valley.