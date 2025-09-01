Moore was announced as the starter on Saturday as many expected, and he turned in a solid line against a weak opponent. While Moore was a highly-touted recruit with a lot of potential, his first season in the college ranks didn't yield encouraging results. After leaving UCLA, he spent a year on the bench learning the playbook and watching Dillon Gabriel. The Ducks are banking on an improved version of Moore. His first results are promising, but it will be interesting to see how he stacks up against stiffer competition.