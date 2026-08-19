Darius Johnson headshot

Darius Johnson News: Tracked to start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Johnson is tracked to start in the slot for Syracuse, Michael McAllister of 247Sports.com reports.

After finishing 2025 with six receptions for 48 yards for Syracuse, Johnson looks like he will log a bigger role, which should lead to a statistical bump in 2026. The wide receiver being quick, great with his hands and shifty with the ball suggests that he can be a breakout candidate this coming season.

Darius Johnson
Syracuse
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