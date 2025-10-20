After totaling just 64 rushing yards across his last three contests while dealing with a leg injury, Taylor saw the floodgates open against Nebraska to the tune of 148 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The 6-foot running back provided multiple highlights on the day for the Golden Gophers, rattling off a 71-yard scamper in the seocnd quarter before crossing the goal line on a one-yard plunge in the third period to give Minnesota a 21-6 lead at the time. He will hope to build off this performance moving forward, with his next opportunity coming in a road matchup against Iowa on Saturday.