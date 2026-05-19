Darius Taylor News: Focusing on ways to stay healthy

Taylor has made changes to his offseason routine as he looks to remain fully healthy throughout the 2026 season, something he has yet to do in his career, per Ryan Burns of 247Sports.

Taylor has reportedly hired a chef and begun doing pilates. He's also spending more time with the Gophers' athletic trainer as he gears up for his senior season. Taylor has been a tremendous tailback in Minneapolis, but he's had problems staying on the field. His freshman season, he played in just six games. As a sophomore, he missed the opener. Last fall, he played in 10 games. He'll be the Gophers' unquestioned top tailback once again in 2026, and with a renewed focus on staying healthy, he could be primed for his best season yet.