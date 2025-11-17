On a day in which the Golden Gophers managed just 200 yards of offense, Taylor put together as productive of an outing as could be expected, totaling 97 yards against the Ducks. The 6-foot running back has overall had a forgettable season while battling injuries, though he has struggled to be consistently productive when on the field, rushing for under 40 yards in four of his seven games this season. He will hope to finish the year on a high note, with a road matchup against Northwestern serving as his next opportunity.