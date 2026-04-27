Darrell Gill News: Expected to play key role for Rebs

Gill is expected to play a key role in Ole Miss' passing game this fall, per Pete Nakos of On3.

Gill is coming off back-to-back 500-plus yard seasons at Syracuse, Now, he's in Oxford for his senior season, where he'll look to translate his game to the SEC and emerge as one of the Rebels' top wideouts. By all accounts coming out of Ole Miss' spring practice, he's well on his way to doing just that. Expect Gill to start this fall.