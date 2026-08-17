Da'Shawn Martin Injury: Limited for fall camp

Martin (undisclosed) is limited for Virginia's fall camp, Jacquie Franciulli of 247Sports.com reports.

Martin wearing a yellow jersey indicates that an injury, currently undisclosed, affects his updated availability. So for Week 0, which includes Virginia against North Carolina State, the wide receiver's health status is questionable. During 2025, as part of Kent, Martin logged 507 receiving yards and four touchdowns from 33 receptions on 48 targets.