Davian Groce News: More looks out wide in spring

Groce will get more looks at one of the Florida team's wide receiver positions in the spring, Zach Abolverdi of On3.com reports.

Dallas Wilson (foot) limited in the spring will allow multiple receivers, like Kahleil Jackson and Groce, increased opportunities to step up during the spring. The latter is the top-ranked signee for Florida's 2026 recruiting class, so compared to other freshmen, expectations on him are projected to be at least a little higher.