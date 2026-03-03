Davion Dozier News: Impresses early in spring

Dozier is impressing early in spring and is likely to compete with Keenan Jackson for reps come fall, Michael Clark of 247Sports.com reports.

Dozier came in from App State this offseason, and he's already turning heads in the Wolfpack organization. The incoming redshirt junior will now compete with returning junior Jackson, who is also making a mark early in March. The two are likely to duke it out for the WR3 role for NC State.