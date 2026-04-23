Davion Dozier headshot

Davion Dozier News: Slated for starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Dozier continues to impress in spring and is expected to be a starting receiver during the 2026 season, Noah Fleischman of On3.com reports.

The Appalachian State transfer has continues making waves since joining the Wolfpack and is expected to be a starting wide receiving. Dozier close out last season with 20 receptions for 448 yards and five touchdowns across nine games.

Davion Dozier
North Carolina State
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