Davis Bryson headshot

Davis Bryson News: Switches to WR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Bryson has made the position switch from quarterback to wide receiver, according to Kennesaw State's 2025 football roster.

This is likely a good move for Bryson, who struggled immensely as a quarterback last season. He completed 54.3 percent of his passes and tossed six touchdowns to 10 interceptions. He'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining, where he'll apparently try to crack the Owls' rotation at wideout. At 5-foot-9, he likely projects to the slot.

