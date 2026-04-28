Davis Warren News: Looks to be frontrunner for QB1

Warren looks to be the frontrunner for Stanford's QB1 gig, per The Mercury News.

Warren was a third-stringer at Michigan last fall behind Bryce Underwood and Mikey Keene, but he's now slated for a full-time starting gig for the first time in his career. He's gotten some experience here and there, and in 2024 with the Wolverines, he tossed for 1,199 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. In what should be his final year of eligibility, Warren looks primed to pilot Stanford's offense.