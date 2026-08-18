Davis Warren News: Named Week 0 starter

Warren will start against Hawaii on Aug. 29, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

Warren will get the opening start for Stanford this season after transferring in from Michigan. The 6-foot-2 senior quarterback threw for 1,199 yards (134-for-209), seven touchdowns and nine interceptions across nine games last season with the Wolverines. Warren will look to make an impression in his first start against the Rainbow Warriors after beating out true freshman Mike Mitchell and others for the job.