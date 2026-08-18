Dawson Pendergrass News: Set for major role in 2026

Pendergrass looks to be "a major weapon" in Baylor's offense ahead of the 2026 season, according to Tyler Gillum of SI.com.

Pendergrass sits at the top of Baylor's depth chart for the 2026 season, so the idea of him having a significant role after the departure of Bryson Washington shouldn't be a complete surprise. He missed the entire 2025 campaign, but he should handle steady backfield work as the Bears' RB1 in 2026 as long as he stays healthy. He should be a perfect fit next to DJ Lagway and in this offensive scheme.